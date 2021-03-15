‘All different, all Antwerpian’

“No matter what your sexual orientation or faith is, we are all different and all Antwerpian” says alderman Claude Marinower (Flemish liberal), who is of Jewish heritage. The campaign is being launched in the run-up to the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination on 21 March. On the streets of the northern port city you will encounter portraits of 25 different Antwerpians. “Moreover, mirrors are being placed on the street to ensure the people of Antwerp can become the face of the message” says Mr Marinower.

“We are asking passers-by to look at themselves in the mirror and to put two questions: do you dare to be entirely yourself and do you give others the space to be themselves? This second question is as important as the first because making sure that every inhabitant feels he or she is a real Antwerpian, that’s the responsibility of us all” says Karin Bachar (Flemish socialist), alderman for Equal Opportunities.