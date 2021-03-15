‘Climate Lawyers’ stage actions across Belgium

The court case is an initiative of the not-for-profit organisation Klimaatzaak (Climate Case) grouping some 60,000 concerned citizens.

In the centre of Ghent around one hundred protesters, so called ‘climate lawyers’, gathered for a minute’s silence outside city hall.

“In these exceptional times we never expected so many people would embark upon the difficult procedure currently required in order to stage a protest” says co-ordinator Sarah Tak in a press release from the Ghent Environment Front that is backing the case.