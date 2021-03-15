Genk to take on Standard in the Belgian Cup Final
The two semi-finals in this season’s Belgian Cup were played during the weekend. On Saturday Standard de Liège took on KAS Eupen, while on Sunday evening KRC Genk travelled to Brussels to take on RSC Anderlecht.
After a series of disappointing league performance, the realisation has dawned at Standard that the cup is their best option to ensure European football next season. However, KAS Eupen also had high hopes of making it to the final for the first time in the club’s history. Eupen put on a spirited performance and were often the better side. There were chances at both ends. However, Standard’s Sellim Amallah was the only player to find the back of the net and put his team into the final.
10-man Genk sees off Anderlecht
Despite playing the last 20 minutes of the game, during which they survived an Anderlecht onslaught, down to ten men, KRC Genk came out winners in Sunday evening’s cup semi-final. The Limburgers were dominant during the first half and took the lead through Onuachu on 18 minutes. Things went from bad to worse for a lacklustre Anderlecht 15 minutes into the second half when a Miazga own goal put Genk 0-2 up. Anderlecht’s goal resulted from the free kick that was awarded together with a red card for Genk’s Lucumi’s. Trebel scored from a beautifully placed free kick and all of a sudden it was game on. The next 20 minutes saw Anderlecht try (and fail) to find an equalised. At the final whistle there was relief for Genk and has been so often the case this season disappointment for RSC Anderlecht.
This season’s Cup Final will be a repeat of the Cup Final 3 years ago with Genk taking on Standard at the King Boudewijn Stadium. The big difference though will be that sadly this time around no fans will be present to cheer on the teams.