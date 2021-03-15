Genk to take on Standard in the Belgian Cup Final

Despite playing the last 20 minutes of the game, during which they survived an Anderlecht onslaught, down to ten men, KRC Genk came out winners in Sunday evening’s cup semi-final. The Limburgers were dominant during the first half and took the lead through Onuachu on 18 minutes. Things went from bad to worse for a lacklustre Anderlecht 15 minutes into the second half when a Miazga own goal put Genk 0-2 up. Anderlecht’s goal resulted from the free kick that was awarded together with a red card for Genk’s Lucumi’s. Trebel scored from a beautifully placed free kick and all of a sudden it was game on. The next 20 minutes saw Anderlecht try (and fail) to find an equalised. At the final whistle there was relief for Genk and has been so often the case this season disappointment for RSC Anderlecht.

This season’s Cup Final will be a repeat of the Cup Final 3 years ago with Genk taking on Standard at the King Boudewijn Stadium. The big difference though will be that sadly this time around no fans will be present to cheer on the teams.