GSK to invest 330 million euro in vaccine plant at Wavre

GSK intends to produce 100 million doses of the CureVac vaccine at its Wavre site. Despite the scale of the investment GSK doesn’t mention whether any extra jobs will be created. However, in a press release the company does say that the investment “once again confirms the confidence GSK has in its operation and its staff in Belgium”.

GSK says that over the past two years it has invested 600 million euro in its sites in Walloon Brabant. These are its vaccine production facility in Waver and its research and development centre in Rixensart. The British pharmaceuticals company employs 9,000 people in Belgium.