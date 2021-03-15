Restaurant owners stage go slow on Brussels ring
Many restaurant owners in Brussels and Wallonia are fed up to the back teeth with corona measures, the restrictions imposed to halt the spread of the pandemic. To let off steam they staged a slowdown protest on the outer Brussels orbital ring road this morning.
Supervised by the police the drove in file to the Heizel where it was time for protest speeches. If the figures permit restaurants and bars will reopen on May Day, but restaurant owners from Brussels and Wallonia are particularly angry because they don’t receive as much support as their Flemish peers. Brussels restaurant owners in particular feel they are bearing the brunt of this unexpected crisis.