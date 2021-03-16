33-year-old chamber maid killed by guest at hotel next to Brussels Orbital

Speaking at a press conference, the Halle-Vilvoorde Judicial Authorities Spokesman Gilles Blondeau told journalists “The body of a 33-year-old woman from Jette was found in a hotel alongside the Brussels orbital motorway at Ruisbroek. The victim worked as a chamber maid at the hotel. Initial indications point to her having died a violent death”.

The daily ‘Het Laatste Nieuws’ says her killer used the pipe from a fire extinguisher to kill his 33-year-old victim. The man was found naked next to victim by one of the dead woman’s colleagues. He is reported to have said “I have murdered her because the devil asked me to. Take me away, it’s ok”.

A male suspect was arrested at the scene. He was identified as a 36-year-old French national that was on the run from a secure psychiatric institution in Marseille. An Examining Magistrate has been appointed to lead the investigation.