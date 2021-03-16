Critical care patients top 500

On average in the week to 15 March 167 patients with Covid were hospitalised each day. The figure is up 14% on the week.

On Monday 150 patients were hospitalised. 61 were discharged.

2,112 (+99) patients are currently in hospital with Covid. 503 (+19) are in intensive care. 269 (+3) are on a ventilator. The number of patients in critical care has risen sharply in recent days.

In the week to 12 March on average 24 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is down 9% on the week.

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 12 March, 2,844 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is up sharply, 21% on the week. Yesterday the week-on-week rise was 15%, the previous day it was 11%.

On average 46,700 tests are carried out each day in the week to 12 March. The figure is up 7% on the week. 6.6% of tests came back positive.

By 14 March 776,061 people in Belgium had received their first shot of the corona vaccine. 389,913 people have had their second jab.