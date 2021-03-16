Critical care patients top 500
For the first time this year over 500 patients are being treated for Covid in critical care wards in Belgian hospitals. Hospitalisations as well as the number of new cases continue to rise.
On average in the week to 15 March 167 patients with Covid were hospitalised each day. The figure is up 14% on the week.
On Monday 150 patients were hospitalised. 61 were discharged.
2,112 (+99) patients are currently in hospital with Covid. 503 (+19) are in intensive care. 269 (+3) are on a ventilator. The number of patients in critical care has risen sharply in recent days.
In the week to 12 March on average 24 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is down 9% on the week.
On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 12 March, 2,844 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is up sharply, 21% on the week. Yesterday the week-on-week rise was 15%, the previous day it was 11%.
On average 46,700 tests are carried out each day in the week to 12 March. The figure is up 7% on the week. 6.6% of tests came back positive.
By 14 March 776,061 people in Belgium had received their first shot of the corona vaccine. 389,913 people have had their second jab.