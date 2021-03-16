Expect disruption on public transport on 29 March

At Flemish local transport company De Lijn both unions are taking strike action. There will be a 24-hour strike on 29 March. At Belgian Rail, at the minute, only the socialist union is backing the strike call.

Ludo Sempels of the socialist rail union: “We support the strike action”.

The rail strike will start on Sunday 28 March at 10PM and run for 24 hours.

The Christian union is still considering whether to support the strike call on the railways. A decision is expected this week.

The strike comes after wage talks for employees in the private sector faltered. Employees are seeking more than the 0.4% maximum wage increase on top of the index top-up designed to keep wages and benefits in line with inflation.

Public transport workers are joining the strike that will mainly be felt in private industry because the wage norm setting out the maximum pay increase for the private sector also applies to state – or partially state-owned companies like Belgian Rail, De Lijn, Bpost and Proximus.