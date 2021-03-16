First window laid at new House of the Future

“The future is made by inventing new things” says Flemish economy and innovation minister Crevits (Christian democrat). “In this building people will be able to learn about new things that have been invented. Just as importantly, scientists and businesses will be able to meet up. A big problem is the fact that inventions are made, but are never taken to market, while businesses are constantly looking for solutions for issues. Here, in this building, the two worlds will be able to meet. I’m convinced this will lead to innovations and many beautiful things”.