"To stop using AstraZeneca would be irresponsible" says health minister

The decision to suspend use of the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical company’s vaccine was made after a small number of cases of blood clots forming among those that had been given the vaccine. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is currently studying the evidence. The authorities here in Belgium will make any decision on the AstraZeneca vaccine based on the EMA’s findings.

Speaking on Monday evening, Mr Vandenbroucke told VRT News “These cases must be examined, but to stop vaccinating now would be really irresponsible”.

When asked if the issues surrounding the AstraZeneca vaccine would serve to reduce Belgians’ willingness to be vaccinated, Mr Vandenbroucke said "We have seen that today people have gone to the vaccination centres in great numbers because they want to be protected and they are right. Our message is, get yourself vaccinated”.