Organisers announce cancellation of this year’s March of Death

Despite the hope given by the vaccination programme, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic continues to raise questions as to whether large scale events that attract thousands of people from both home and abroad will be able to go ahead. The March of Death is the first such event to announce that it definitely won’t be taking place this year.

The event’s spokeswoman Ilse Robyns told the daily Gazet van Antwerpen that “The Municipality of Bornem has, after talks with the emergency services, said that it can’t give the green light for this year’s event. A large-scale event at which more than 10,000 people gather at the same location is simply not a possibility this year”.

“We would have liked things to have been different and we had hoped that we could have started the 52nd 100-kilometre March of Death with 13,000 walkers again on 13 August. However, ensuring the safety and health of our volunteers and walkers comes first”.

Although the March of Death won’t go ahead the organisers say that they are now working on coming up with a corona-safe alternative.