Rock Werchter 2021 is cancelled

30 June to 3 July 2022 has now been pencilled in as the next date for Rock Werchter.

“Yet another postponement. It’s the right decision, but a bitter pill to swallow” say the organisers. “In recent months there have been intensive talks with the authorities, experts, other festivals at home and abroad with a view to restarting the festival safely.”

“Safety and health of fans, crew, staff and performers remain our top priority. With a speedy rollout of vaccines there was hope. Will we manage it or not? It was the question we asked on a daily basis.”

“We have concluded we can’t make preparations for a festival under normal conditions and we don’t have any guarantee that the festival will be able to go ahead. We want to give fans and performers the best experience. Under present circumstances that’s something we can’t guarantee.”

It’s the second year in a row that the festival is cancelled. Last year it was replaced by a small-scale initiative: Werchter Summer Bar.