Driving schools use earbuds and hidden cameras to trounce test

Police were tipped off about fraudulent practises last February. “The driving school handed customers a cap with a hidden camera and earbuds so that they could be told what the correct answers were while doing the test” police say. “It set them back between 1,000 and 1,500 euros. As a result people without any preparation were able to drive vehicles on the streets of Antwerp.”

On Tuesday police raided two driving schools in Deurne and also visited the homes of several staff. Four suspects were detained: two managers and two members of staff. Police also seized 15,000 euros in cash and discovered several caps with hidden cameras.