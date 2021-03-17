Driving schools use earbuds and hidden cameras to trounce test
Police have closed two driving schools in the Antwerp borough of Deurne. The schools stand accused of helping people to pass the theory driving test by using ear buds and hidden cameras. Customers had to pay up to 1,500 euros for the help. Four suspects have been detained.
Police were tipped off about fraudulent practises last February. “The driving school handed customers a cap with a hidden camera and earbuds so that they could be told what the correct answers were while doing the test” police say. “It set them back between 1,000 and 1,500 euros. As a result people without any preparation were able to drive vehicles on the streets of Antwerp.”
On Tuesday police raided two driving schools in Deurne and also visited the homes of several staff. Four suspects were detained: two managers and two members of staff. Police also seized 15,000 euros in cash and discovered several caps with hidden cameras.