Nearly 3,000 new cases a day now on average

On average in the week to 16 March 168 patients with Covid were hospitalised each day. The figure is up 12% on the week. It’s the fourth day in a row the figure moves higher.

On Tuesday 209 (+59) patients were hospitalised. 226 (+165) were discharged.

2,086 (-26) patients are currently in hospital with Covid. 523 (+20) are in intensive care. 275 (+6) are on a ventilator.

In the week to 13 March on average 24 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is down 7% on the week.

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 13 March, 2,958 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is up 26% on the week. Yesterday the rise was 21%, the previous day it was up 15%.

On average 47,700 tests are carried out each day in the week to 13 March. The figure is up 9% on the week. 6.8% of tests came back positive.

By 15 March 796,922 people in Belgium had received their first shot of the corona vaccine. 396, 270 people have had their second jab.