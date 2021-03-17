Nearly 3,000 new cases a day now on average
The latest data with regard to the pandemic continue to cause concern. The average number of new cases of Covid being diagnosed each day is just under 3,000, while average hospitalisations are up too.
On average in the week to 16 March 168 patients with Covid were hospitalised each day. The figure is up 12% on the week. It’s the fourth day in a row the figure moves higher.
On Tuesday 209 (+59) patients were hospitalised. 226 (+165) were discharged.
2,086 (-26) patients are currently in hospital with Covid. 523 (+20) are in intensive care. 275 (+6) are on a ventilator.
In the week to 13 March on average 24 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is down 7% on the week.
On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 13 March, 2,958 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is up 26% on the week. Yesterday the rise was 21%, the previous day it was up 15%.
On average 47,700 tests are carried out each day in the week to 13 March. The figure is up 9% on the week. 6.8% of tests came back positive.
By 15 March 796,922 people in Belgium had received their first shot of the corona vaccine. 396, 270 people have had their second jab.