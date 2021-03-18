Christian and Andrée tie the knot at Ostend palliative care ward
The Ostenders have been together for over four decades now, but as the end draws closer for Christian, they decided to make it legal and get hitched. Because Christian is receiving palliative care at Ostend’s Damiaan Hospital, that is where the ceremony took place.
Christian Malaise is 75 and his Andrée Daems 86. The ceremony was conducted by an Ostend alderwoman in Christian’s room at the hospital. Andrée took the opportunity to read out a love letter chock-a-block with anecdotes and memories. At the end of the ceremony man and wife gave each other a big hug and got out the champers.
From our newsroom in Ostend congrats to this happy couple!