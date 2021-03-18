Eleven cases of blood clots or thrombosis after vaccinations in Belgium

“Given the large number of vaccinations this is a relatively low figure” says the FAGG’s Ann Eeckhout. No causal link between the vaccine and the cases has been established.

Unlike a majority of EU nations where the use of the AstraZeneca jab has been paused vaccinations in Belgium continue. Research is underway to establish whether or not there is a heightened risk of blot clots.

So far 215,862 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine have been administered. Experts say the number of cases of problems with blood clots reported is lower than the number you could normally expect in a non-vaccinated population.

Speaking on VRT Hans Kluge, the World Health Organisation’s chief, said: “The advantages of the vaccine remain greater than the risk of possible side effects. In that respect Belgium is following WHO advice”.

“All reports of side effects are being looked at in detail. It is a complex investigation that is still ongoing. Hopefully we will be able to provide a definitive judgement in coming days. We should bear in mind that cardiovascular diseases are the greatest cause of death across the globe. It’s clear vaccines save lives.”

