Manneken Pis dons Covid suit

The Brussels landmark was clearly overjoyed and couldn’t wait to don his new apparel on the first anniversary of Belgium’s first lockdown due to coronavirus. The suit should provide full protection against coronavirus and will certainly help to ease the pressure on Belgian hospitals.

Manneken Pis asks all and sundry to keep spirits high. The suit includes a protective overall with logo of the City of Brussels. It’s a hazmat suit protecting against hazardous materials. He also got hospital shoes, an FFP2 mask, red gloves, a belt as well as a small satchel to store his sanitizer. Oh, and the Manneken also got a tape measure to ensure he could accurately socially distance – 1.5m in Belgium!

Stay safe, everybody!