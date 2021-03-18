Roger Raveel at Bozar

The exhibition includes 150 works. Filip, King of Belgians, was one of the first to discover the visual language the painter employs to depict universal themes in everyday things. Raveel is seen as a very individualist artist, a choice that conflicts with the general move towards greater internationalism in art in his day. The painter often chose scenes from everyday life, from his home, his family or immediate environment. Quizzed why Raveel is so little known on the international scene exhibition curator Franz Wilhelm Klein noted that his works virtually exclusively hang in Flemish libraries.

The exhibition at Bozar runs till 21 July.