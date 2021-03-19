Oudenaarde peregrine falcon has laid a third egg

Around 7,000 people watch the bird lay her egg on the internet. Thanks to a camera and live stream facility set up by the nature organisation Natuurpunt. Natuurpunt’s Gunther Groenez told VRT Radio 2 East Flanders that he expects that like last year, the falcon will lay 4 eggs.

Nature enthusiasts have been following the Oudenaarde peregrine falcon couple for several years now and the pair have successfully bred several times.

Gunther Groenez of Natuurpunt told VRT Radio 2 East landers that "Ula, the female, is the perfect mother and Han, the male is a very good father. We will have to wait a while before we see the first chick. Peregrine falcons usually lay four eggs. It is only once the third egg has been laid that the female starts to brood and then we will have to wait another 32 days”. Last year the falcon couple had four chicks, all of which have since flown the nest.