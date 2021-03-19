Relaxation of coronavirus measures due on 1 April to be delayed

In the light of this it has been decided that the “Outdoor Plan” that was agreed at the last meeting of the Consultative Committee and was to have seen a relaxation in the restrictions regarding outdoor activities will not come into force on 1 April.

Measures in this plan included allowing outdoor cultural and religious activities for up to 50 participants and residential Easter holiday camps for children.

Now children will be able to still take part in Easter camps providing they are in bubbles of no more than 10, the activities take place outside and they are taken to and collected from the camp by their parent(s) or guardian. The aim is still to allow all schools to offer 100% face to face teaching again from the start of next term. Mr De Croo said that ensuring that this can be done is a task that we all have during the coming month.

As schools and workplaces are the primary sources of infection, it has been agreed that by Monday the Education Ministers in the governments of Belgium’s three language communities will have a plan to be enforced straight away that will thwart that transmission of the virus in schools. Mr De Croo also reminded companies that teleworking is manadatory and “not a luxury” for everyone except those for whom the nature of their job requires them to go to the workplace.

From Monday workplace coronavirus testing of those not teleworking will take place in companies. Testing of public servants such as police officers, postal workers and fire fighters, who due to the nature of their work have a lot of contact with the public, will also be routinely carried out from Monday.

Mr De Croo concluded by telling us that “Corona is not over”. He added that he hopes that this would be the last time that he would have to bring bad news after a meeting of the Consulative Committee. However, we hold the key. At this stage it is not only vaccination, but also (and to a large extent) our behaviour that determine the evolution of the pandemic.