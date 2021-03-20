5 years after the Brussels terrorist attacks, the story of Sebastien Bellin: "Focus on living instead of not dying"

After the first explosion, he tried to get away, but then the second blast came. Sebastien sustained heavy injuries in his left leg. Doctors had doubts whether he would ever be able to walk again, but he fought back.

"At one point, there was a dead lady beside me in hospital. At that moment, I realised that that person is a real victim. That's the final journey. And I was still lucky not to be dead. So instead of fighting death, I focused my energy on surviving. And when you focus on living rather than not dying, your life changes completely." Sebastien doesn't call himself a victim but a survivor.

The VRT's Machteld Libert and Caroline Van den Berghe spoke with four victims. This is their video report after following the recovery of Sebastien Bellin.