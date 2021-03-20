Are latest measures enough to stop the virus?"Let there be no taboos, like a closure of the schools"

Virologists and hospital staff were disappointed yesterday as the government failed to take strong measures to curb coronavirus. Virologist Marc Van Ranst was talking of "a missed chance" and expressed his deep concern. "We may be lucky and see the figures calm down, but if we are going into a third wave this is not enough." It is thought that mainly the schools and the workplace are helping the virus to gain ground again.

While corona tests are being suggested to all those who can't work from home, a closure of the schools was also on the cards, but instead no decision was taken. Schools were given homework: they have to come up with "a detailed and effective plan" to stop the virus by Monday.