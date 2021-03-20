"Only take a window seat on trains": many questions remain

First of all, the measure only applies in the weekends and on school holidays. It will come into force on 3 April, and it only concerns trains going to a "tourist destination". The measure is specifically aimed at avoiding crowded trains to places like the Belgian coast or the Ardennes with the Easter holidays coming up on 3 April. An exemption will be made for children under 12 years travelling with their parents.

Rail passengers are left with many questions. The most important one: how can you know beforehand whether you will have a seat? Reservations will not be possible, the Belgian Rail Company NMBS has already said. Travellers will have to check their Move Safe app to see how busy certain trains could become via colour codes.