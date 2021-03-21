25 families have to leave council house in Lier as they possess real estate abroad: Turkish community preoccupied

According to Flemish social housing law, candidates cannot not have a property of their own. But the families have been found to possess apartments, houses or land abroad - in some cases due to an inheritance. The investigation has caused unrest among the Turkish community in Lier, as a big part of the families have roots in Turkey.

Some families may return to their property in Turkey, instead of searching accommodation on the private market in Belgium. Others may be forced to sell their property abroad to pay the fine, or will have to divide the sum between different generations.

The social housing company in Lier worked together with a specialised Dutch firm to check things. The situation of 59 families from Slovakia, Georgia, Poland, Spain, Morocco, the Dominican Republic and Turkey was scrutinised and while not all results are there, 25 cases turned out to be positive so far. The reason why more Turkish families are concerned, may be because it is easier for detectives to get hold of data from Turkish data banks, VRT journalist Stef Meerbergen explains.