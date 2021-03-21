Forbidden carnival parade in Brussels takes place after all, as 200 people take part in "Carnaval Sauvage"
The annual "Carnaval Sauvage" parade in the Brussels Marollen area had been banned due to corona restrictions, but police let participants do their thing on Saturday afternoon to avoid a confrontation. A couple of hundred people took part in the event, despite the ban, walking from the Vossenplein to the Hallepoort.
Most participants were not respecting corona measures, but police decided not to intervene during the parade. However, later during the day, in Anderlecht and Vorst, a dozen people were apprehended.