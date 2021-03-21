"Upcoming Janssen vaccine can compensate for AstraZeneca backlog"

Next week, we should learn more about the exact deliveries and the timeframe, but Belgium is counting on 1.4 million doses from Johnson & Johnson (J&J) in the longer run. The advantage is that this vaccine only requires one jab, which can accelerate the vaccination strategy substantially after the bad experiences with AstraZeneca. At present, only 10 percent of the adult population in Belgium has received a first jab so far.

Ramaekers confirmed that Pfizer has turned out to be a very reliable partner so far. This is good news, because Pfizer/BioNTech have promised 1.4 million extra doses between now and the end of April. So far, they have delivered 1.2 million. "Because Pfizer has proved a solid and reliable partner, we will no longer keep a second vaccine in stock after giving somebody a first dose", Ramaekers explained. This should also allow the campaign to accelerate.