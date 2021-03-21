To ease the burden on hospitals: no new corona figures on Sundays

The decision was announced last Friday by Steven Van Gucht of the health institute Sciensano. Belgian hospitals are under increasing pressure as new patients keep coming in.

Keeping a record of new hospitalisations each day is an extra burden that has been lifted now, at least for Saturdays. In order to avoid confusion, Sciensano has decided to release no information on other statistics either today - such as the number of deaths, new cases etc.

A complete update about both weekend days will follow on Monday.