Zookeeper in Pairi Daiza severely injured by giant panda
An animal keeper at the animal park Pairi Daiza in Wallonia has sustained severe injuries, a statement said. The accident happened in an area which has been reserved for panda Tian Bao.
"A caretaker that has been working for Pairi Daiza for many years, has had a direct contact with four-year-old giant panda Tian Bao. This happened in a corridor which is only accessible for caretakers. The reason why this happened is still being investigated", the statement said.
The caretaker sustained severe injuries at an arm and a leg. Colleagues could intervene quickly and take the victim away, without injuring the panda. The zookeeper is not in a life-threatening condition and has been taken to hospital.