Home News
AFP or licensors

Zookeeper in Pairi Daiza severely injured by giant panda

An animal keeper at the animal park Pairi Daiza in Wallonia has sustained severe injuries, a statement said. The accident happened in an area which has been reserved for panda Tian Bao. 

Michaël Torfs

"A caretaker that has been working for Pairi Daiza for many years, has had a direct contact with four-year-old giant panda Tian Bao. This happened in a corridor which is only accessible for caretakers. The reason why this happened is still being investigated", the statement said. 

The caretaker sustained severe injuries at an arm and a leg. Colleagues could intervene quickly and take the victim away, without injuring the panda. The zookeeper is not in a life-threatening condition and has been taken to hospital. 

Top stories