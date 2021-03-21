Zookeeper in Pairi Daiza severely injured by giant panda

"A caretaker that has been working for Pairi Daiza for many years, has had a direct contact with four-year-old giant panda Tian Bao. This happened in a corridor which is only accessible for caretakers. The reason why this happened is still being investigated", the statement said.

The caretaker sustained severe injuries at an arm and a leg. Colleagues could intervene quickly and take the victim away, without injuring the panda. The zookeeper is not in a life-threatening condition and has been taken to hospital.