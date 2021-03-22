King Filip leads nation in remembrance of the Brussels attacks

Terrorist attacks at Brussels Airport and Maalbeek metro station on 22 March 2016 claimed 32 lives. Hundreds of people were injured.

A first bomb exploded in the departure hall at Zaventem at 7:58. Five years on the names of the 16 victims at the airport were read out at this exact time. In all two bombs exploded at the airport. A third bomb failed to detonate. Two suicide bombers were also killed.

During the ceremony King Filip and the queen placed a wreath of flowers at the monument in the departure hall.