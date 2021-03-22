King Filip leads nation in remembrance of the Brussels attacks
Ceremonies have been held at Brussels Airport and at the Maalbeek metro station in Brussels to mark the fifth anniversary of the Brussels attacks. Filip, King of Belgians, Queen Mathilde and Belgian premier Alexander De Croo (Flemish liberal) joined several survivors of the attacks and relatives of victims in observing a minute’s silence.
Terrorist attacks at Brussels Airport and Maalbeek metro station on 22 March 2016 claimed 32 lives. Hundreds of people were injured.
A first bomb exploded in the departure hall at Zaventem at 7:58. Five years on the names of the 16 victims at the airport were read out at this exact time. In all two bombs exploded at the airport. A third bomb failed to detonate. Two suicide bombers were also killed.
During the ceremony King Filip and the queen placed a wreath of flowers at the monument in the departure hall.
A similar ceremony unfolded at Maalbeek metro station where a further 16 people had died during a blast on board a carriage full of passengers at 9:11.
Both at Zaventem and Maalbeek the king, queen and premier spoke with survivors and victims’ relatives. Due to the pandemic only a limited number of people were able to attend the ceremonies.
A third ceremony will take place at the monument to victims of terrorism in the Wetstraat in Brussels at noon.