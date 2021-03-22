Maalbeek metro station attack victims remembered

Just over an hour after the attack at Brussels Airport, 5 years ago on 22 March 2016, terrorists struck for a second time. This time their target was an underground Metro train that had just pulled into the Maalbeek metro station. On Monday morning at 9:11am, five years to the minute since the attack in which 16 people were killed, the names of those killed were read out in a moving tribute. King Filip and Queen Mathilde laid a wreath in memory of those that were killed in the attack.