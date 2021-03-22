Over 400 hospitalised in a weekend

On average in the week to 21 March 197 patients with Covid were hospitalised each day. The figure is up 22% on the week.

183 patients were hospitalised on Sunday. 73 patients were discharged. On Saturday 243 patients were hospitalised. 232 were discharged.

2,247 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. 569 are in intensive care. 313 are on a ventilator.

In the week to 18 March on average 24 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is down 11% on the week.

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 18 March, 3,867 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is up 42% on the week. The rise is getting bigger by the day.

On average 54,600 tests are carried out each day in the week to 18 March. The figure is up 19% on the week. 7.5% of tests came back positive.

By 20 March 965,473 people in Belgium had received their first shot of the corona vaccine. 441,822 people have had their second jab.