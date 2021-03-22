Victims, their families, emergency service staff and dignitaries remember the Brussels terror attacks
Five years ago today Belgium was rocked by two terrorist attacks, one at the airport in Zaventem (Flemish Brabant) and one at the Maalbeek metro station in Brussels. After two short ceremonies at places where the attacks were carried out, victims, their family members, emergency service staff that worked on 22 March 2016 and dignitaries, included the Belgian Prime Minister, King Filip and Queen Mathilde, attended a longer outdoor remembrance event from 12 noon on Monday. This was held near to the Schuman Square in the heart of Brussel’s European district.
In his speech the Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo (Flemish liberal) said "We have gathered here today to remember the victims of terrorism and to show our solidarity with the survivors, their families and their friends. To express our gratitude to everyone that was ready to offer help”.
"But also, to share the loss and emptiness with each other. The emotions remain intense. But one thing is certain. The cruelness of the violence should not take hold of us”.
Several victims and relatives of victims also spoke at the ceremony. They complained of being left feeling abandoned by the Belgian authorities. Mr De Croo promised to address these concerns.
A highly serene moment came when the father of a Belgian family killed in a terrorist attack in New York in 2017 sung a song together with the popular singer Ozark Henry. This can be watched and heard in the video bellow.