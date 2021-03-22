Work to start later this year on a brand-new tram station at Ghent Saint Peter’s

Passengers using the new tram station will have direct access to the platforms at the adjoining Ghent Saint Peter’s mainline railway station. Cycle lanes and footpaths will also go straight to the new trams station.

The new facility should significantly increase the ease with which passengers can switch between different modes of public transport, making public transport or a combination of public transport with cycling or walking considerably more attractive.

State of the art information bords and clear signage will be provided. The new station will be constructed diagonally under the railway platforms that at Ghent Saint-Pieters are raised above ground level.

Once the tram station enters service the tram rails and tram stops on the square in front of Ghent Saint Peter’s railway station will be removed. The Flemish authorities say that work on the new tram station will get under way after the summer holidays and will take several years to complete.

The Flemish public transport company De Lijn will open a new information and ticket sales point at the station and a centre offering advice on transport options will also open at the station complex.