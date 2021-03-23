“At this rate 1,000 patients in intensive care by 16 April” says virologist

Nevertheless, the rate of increase in the coronavirus figures is not as high as it was during the second wave.

"Currently the infection figures are doubling every 14 days, during the second wave this was every week”, Professor Van Gucht said.

"Yesterday we saw a rise of 42% of 41%. The rise in the number of infections is not speeding up for the moment. The coming days should show whether this is a temporary stutter”.

The number of hospitalisations too is giving cause for concern. “On Saturday 243 people were admitted to hospital this is the highest figure in 2021. The total hospital occupancy rate is 2,359, this is up 123%. One in four, 588 patients are in intensive care, a rise of 17%. At this rate the number of patients in intensive care will have reached the 1,000 threshold by 16 April”.

Professor Van Gucht concluded by saying that supressing the virus is something that is in all our hands. “Keep your distance, wear face coverings and above all avoid contact”.