Average of more than 4,000 positive coronavirus tests per day

During the week from 16 to 22 March an average of 204 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalised each day. This is 22% up in the 7-day rolling average of 167 hospitalisations/day during the previous week (9 to 15 March).

On Monday 22 March the country’s hospitals reported that 193 people with COVID-19 were hospitalised. 74 patients were discharged. These figures relate to admissions and discharges on Sunday 21 March. This brings the total number of patients with COVID-19 that are being cared for in Belgian hospitals to 2,359, a rise of 110 on the previous day’s figures.

Of these 588 (+19) are in intensive care and 321 (-2) are on ventilators. The current figures for COVID-19 patients on intensive care wards in Belgian hospitals are the highest since 15 December 2020.

During the week from 13 to 19 March an average of 25 people with COVID-19 died each day. When rounded off this is the same as the 7-day rolling average for the previous week.

During the week from 13 to 19 March 4,060 people tested positive for COVID-19 each day. This is 41% more than the 7-day rolling average for the previous week. The pace of the increase is also speeding up. The last time the 7-day rolling average for positive tests was so high was in mid-November 2020.

The number of coronavirus tests that are being carried out is also up significantly. During the week from 13 to 19 March an average of 56,700 people in Belgium were tested for coronavirus each day. This is 21% up on the previous week. Of those tested 7.5% tested positive for the virus.

On Sunday 21 March (the last day for which figures are available) 977,985 Belgians had already received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine. 442,946 people had already been given their second dose.