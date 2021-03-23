Brussels official vetoes Flemish name ‘because it sounds like donkey’

The official argued that with a name like that the boy could be pestered at school. Incredibly, it took an intervention by Ans Persoons (Vooruit/Flemish socialist), the city cabinet member for Flemish affairs in the City of Brussels, to get the name accepted.

Mathias Vanden Borre (N-VA), a Flemish nationalist councillor on Brussels City council, says incidents like this involving officials with no or insufficient Dutch, are a regular occurrence.

“This is unbelievable, an official who has no Dutch or no affinity with the Dutch language, in this day an age. It shows there is no respect for the bilingual character of our capital. This was supposed to be a wonderful day for the parents and it turned into a disappointment.”