Digital traffic fines are paying off

The speed with which fines were paid is being linked to the simplification of the procedure and digital applications. Today it’s easier to pay your fine using a QR code. Fines can also be contested online!

Belgian justice minister Vincent Van Quickenborne (Flemish liberal): “Today you can pay and contest your fine digitally via verkeersboetes.be. You used to have to do this on paper. It’s a lot easier. If you’re caught speeding a fine will be issued within a week: digitally or on paper. In 2020 93% of fines were paid and that is a record. More people are paying their fines more quickly, because it’s so easy.”