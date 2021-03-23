Digital traffic fines are paying off
Corona clearly also made its mark on our roads last year. Fewer motorists were caught speeding, but when they were violations were noticeably higher up the scale. Interestingly, fines were paid far more quickly in 2020.
The speed with which fines were paid is being linked to the simplification of the procedure and digital applications. Today it’s easier to pay your fine using a QR code. Fines can also be contested online!
Belgian justice minister Vincent Van Quickenborne (Flemish liberal): “Today you can pay and contest your fine digitally via verkeersboetes.be. You used to have to do this on paper. It’s a lot easier. If you’re caught speeding a fine will be issued within a week: digitally or on paper. In 2020 93% of fines were paid and that is a record. More people are paying their fines more quickly, because it’s so easy.”