Over a million vaccinated in Belgium

The latest figures from Belgian health science institute Sciensano show that 1,010,181 people over the age of 18 have now had a first dose. This works out at 11% of the adult population. 450,896 people have already had a second dose. That’s just under 5% of the adult population.

Over 45% of over 85s are now vaccinated. Among 75- to 84-year-olds the figure is nearly 16%. Among other age categories the level is around 10%.

Flanders and Wallonia have vaccination levels of 11.4% and 11.3%. In Brussels the figure is only 7.2%

Vaccinations in care homes for the elderly are virtually completed. 3.6% of care home residents couldn’t or wouldn’t be vaccinated. Among care home staff the figure is 12%. Willingness to get vaccinated is clearly lower in Brussels and Wallonia than in Flanders.

80% of hospital staff have had at least one jab.

The vaccination drive is now concentrating on first line care professionals: ambulatory nurses, GPs and dentists. Seniors at home and staff and residents at all other care homes are also getting the jab.

Sciensano figures show a continued growth in the number of vaccinations each week. Supply issues, chiefly affecting the AstraZeneca vaccine, remain an issue. The new one-jab Johnson & Johnson vaccine will start to be delivered by mid-April.