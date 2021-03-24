Johnson & Johnson to supply 76,000 doses in April
American pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson has pledged to supply Belgium with 76,000 doses of its coronavirus vaccine next month. 38,000 doses will be delivered in the third and fourth weeks of April.
This is a particularly handy vaccine because full protection is provided after only one jab. Moreover, the vaccine can be stored at fridge temperature. Belgium has ordered five million doses of the vaccine that was developed together with Belgian scientists in its Janssen division.