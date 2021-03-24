Over 600 Covid patients in critical care
The latest data on the pandemic show a further rise in new cases and hospitalisations. The average number of new cases of Covid being diagnosed each day is over 4,100, while 600 patients are now in intensive care.
On average in the week to 23 March 215 patients with Covid were hospitalised each day. The figure is up 28% on the week. The pace of increase is speeding up. Figure between 20% and 25% were recorded in recent days.
On Tuesday 281 (+80 on the day) patients were hospitalised. 237 (+160) were discharged.
2,402 (+29) patients are currently in hospital with Covid. 601 (+12) are in intensive care. 325 (+3) are on a ventilator. It’s the first time since 14 December that the number in critical care tops 600.
In the week to 20 March on average 25 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is down 3.5% on the week.
On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 20 March, 4,158 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is up 40% on the week. Yesterday the rise was 41%, the previous day it was up 42%.
On average 58,300 tests are carried out each day in the week to 20 March. The figure is up 22% on the week. 7.6% of tests came back positive.
By 22 March 1,010,181 people in Belgium had received their first shot of the corona vaccine. 450,896 people have had their second jab.