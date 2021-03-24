Over 600 Covid patients in critical care

On average in the week to 23 March 215 patients with Covid were hospitalised each day. The figure is up 28% on the week. The pace of increase is speeding up. Figure between 20% and 25% were recorded in recent days.

On Tuesday 281 (+80 on the day) patients were hospitalised. 237 (+160) were discharged.

2,402 (+29) patients are currently in hospital with Covid. 601 (+12) are in intensive care. 325 (+3) are on a ventilator. It’s the first time since 14 December that the number in critical care tops 600.

In the week to 20 March on average 25 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is down 3.5% on the week.

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 20 March, 4,158 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is up 40% on the week. Yesterday the rise was 41%, the previous day it was up 42%.

On average 58,300 tests are carried out each day in the week to 20 March. The figure is up 22% on the week. 7.6% of tests came back positive.

By 22 March 1,010,181 people in Belgium had received their first shot of the corona vaccine. 450,896 people have had their second jab.