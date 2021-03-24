Police clear students from Leuven square

It was around 11PM that police decided to intervene after over 200 students teamed up to have a beer or glass or two of wine on the square in downtown Leuven. The decision was taken after those that had gathered flouted social distancing rules.

Only yesterday the City of Leuven unveiled a plan to prevent parks and squares in the Flemish Brabantian capital from getting too crowded. The measures came too late for Tuesday night’s gathering of students.

“It was extremely busy on squares across the city yesterday” said police spokesman Marc Vranckx. “During the day people did stick to corona measures and groups did not exceed the 10 masked persons permitted. There was quite an atmosphere. When City Park was closed towards evening, people headed for the Ladeuzeplein. Here there were problems with groups of people who had had too much to drink and thought the restrictions didn’t apply to them.”

Police initially attempted to increase public awareness of corona restrictions on the square, but failed.

“At 11PM we asked everybody to leave. A number of people refused. A number of charge sheets were issued and one individual, whose behaviour was off the scale, was detained” says Vranckx.