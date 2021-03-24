Vaccine refuseniks to get second chance

Mr Beke told MFPs: “Everybody deserves a second chance, but this will only be possible once all other groups have been offered the vaccine”.

Only last week Dirk Dewolf, the head of the Flemish Care Agency, indicated that vaccine refuseniks would not receive a second invite. Mr Dewolf was keen to crush any thought of vaccine shopping, refusing one brand of vaccine now in the hope of being offered a different brand next time round.

Health minister Beke added that health care professionals who didn’t take up the offer first time round would receive a second invite with the oldest workers invited first. Only if people explicitly wrote themselves out of the system will the second offer not be coming their way.