Belgium wins Group E opener
BRUSSELS (AP) — Top-ranked Belgium produced a subdued but controlled display to start its qualifying campaign for the 2022 World Cup with a 3-1 win over Wales on Wednesday.
By SAMUEL PETREQUIN, AP Sports Writer
After conceding an early goal, the Belgians quickly recovered with goals from Kevin De Bruyne, Thorgan Hazard and Romelu Lukaku to put an end to their four-game winless run against Wales and avenge a 3-1 loss at the 2016 European championship in their previous meeting.
“We were very confident and we managed to turn the situation around," Belgium midfielder Thomas Meunier said.