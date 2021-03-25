One in four Covid patients in critical care
The number of patients being treated for Covid in intensive care has doubled in just over a month. One in four Covid patients in hospital is now in critical care.
On average in the week to 24 March 222 patients with Covid were hospitalised each day. The figure is up 26% on the week.
On Wednesday 251 (-30 on the day) patients were hospitalised. 241 (+5) were discharged.
2,452 (+51) patients are currently in hospital with Covid. 637 (+31) are in intensive care. 332 (+7) are on a ventilator.
In the week to 21 March on average 26 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is up 6.4% on the week.
On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 21 March, 4,195 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is up 37% on the week. Yesterday the rise was 40%, the previous day it was up 41%. The pace of increase in no longer rising.
On average 59,200 tests are carried out each day in the week to 21 March. The figure is up 22% on the week. 7.7% of tests came back positive.
By 23 March 1,046,229 people in Belgium had received their first shot of the corona vaccine. 458,493 people have had their second jab.