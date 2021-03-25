One in four Covid patients in critical care

On average in the week to 24 March 222 patients with Covid were hospitalised each day. The figure is up 26% on the week.

On Wednesday 251 (-30 on the day) patients were hospitalised. 241 (+5) were discharged.

2,452 (+51) patients are currently in hospital with Covid. 637 (+31) are in intensive care. 332 (+7) are on a ventilator.

In the week to 21 March on average 26 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is up 6.4% on the week.

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 21 March, 4,195 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is up 37% on the week. Yesterday the rise was 40%, the previous day it was up 41%. The pace of increase in no longer rising.

On average 59,200 tests are carried out each day in the week to 21 March. The figure is up 22% on the week. 7.7% of tests came back positive.

By 23 March 1,046,229 people in Belgium had received their first shot of the corona vaccine. 458,493 people have had their second jab.