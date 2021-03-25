Gustav Klimt gets virtual reality exhibition in Brussels
An exhibition of the work of the Austrian symbolist painter Gustav Klimt (1862-1918) has just opened in the Horta Gallery under Brussels’ Central station. Interestingly, not a single work by the painter is actually physically present. Klimt’s oeuvre is conjured up using virtual reality that creates what is called “a total experience with audio, video and three-dimensional images”.
“Museums are in full evolution” says Mario Iacampo of the Exhibition Hub, the company that set up the exhibition with Flemish electronics giant Barco. “In future digital art will more and more be seen as creating added value” he says.
Loading video player ...
Loading video player ...