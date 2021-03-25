What’s happening at uni?

Only ‘essential education activities’ e.g. practical lessons are still taking place on campus.

Rector Sels: “All contact education i.e. physical lessons, all the education organised on campus at the minute, will move online next week. We are making an exception for what we call ‘essential education activities’, education activities that we cannot possibly organise online. I’m thinking of a number of essential practical lessons, lab exercises, skills exercises”.

Student internships and MA exams will be able to go ahead in most cases.