Investigation launched after explosion in Borgerhout

The investigation will look into whether it was the latest in a series of grenade attacks carried out in and around Antwerp. The explosion happened in the Sterlingerstraat.

The street was cordoned off by police. The bomb disposal service DOVO went to the scene as did forensics experts. It is still unclear what caused the explossion. The Judicial Authorities are investigating whether it was caused by a grenade. The word “informer” was daubed onto a garage door. Detectives are also examining whether the incident is linked to the trade in illegal drugs.