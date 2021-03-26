Investigation launched after explosion in Borgerhout
The Judicial Authorities in Antwerp have launched an investigation to try and find the cause of an explosion in the Borgerhout district of Antwerp on Thursday night. The explosion happened at around half past twelve. A stationary car was damaged, and graffiti was daubed on a garage door.
The investigation will look into whether it was the latest in a series of grenade attacks carried out in and around Antwerp. The explosion happened in the Sterlingerstraat.
The street was cordoned off by police. The bomb disposal service DOVO went to the scene as did forensics experts. It is still unclear what caused the explossion. The Judicial Authorities are investigating whether it was caused by a grenade. The word “informer” was daubed onto a garage door. Detectives are also examining whether the incident is linked to the trade in illegal drugs.