Man that attacked the Mayor of Bruges has been sectioned

The 35-year-old waited for Mr De fauw outside his office in the Sint-Andries area of Brugge. When the Mayor arrived at the office that he uses for his work as a solicitor the man ran up to him and stabbed him in the neck. Mr De fauw was left with a 14cm wound near to this throat and was rushed to hospital for an emergency operation. He has since made a full recovery.

The man had known Mr De fauw for 15 years. As his solicitor Mr De fauw had power of attorney over the man’s finances. The man has long-suffered from mental health issues.

At the time of the attack the man was undergoing treatment for delusions at a psychiatric hospital. However, he was allowed home at the weekend and carried out the attack on a Saturday morning.