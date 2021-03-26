New visitors centre should lure more foreign visitors to the Ghent Altarpiece

From today visitors to the Saint-Bavo Cathedral in the East Flemish city of Ghent will be able to admire the Van Eyck brothers’ magnificent Ghent Altarpiece in a brand-new visitors’ centre. The opening of the new visitors’ centre coincides with the launch of an international promotional campaign. This is despite foreign tourists not being welcome here for the time being due to the coronavirus pandemic. Once the restrictions are relaxed it is hoped that people from all over the world will once again come to Ghent to see the magnificent painting.

