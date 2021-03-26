Queen Mathilde given a sneak preview of Renaissance Children exhibition

The paintings are on public display together for the very first time.

The Renaissance Children exhibition highlights the instrumental role that the court at Mechelen played in the evolution of children’s portraiture and the humanistic ideas that have continued to influence the way in which we raise children today.

The exhibition runs from Friday 26 March to Sunday 4 July. The museum is open daily (except on Wednesdays) from 10AM until 5pm. Admission costs 12 euro for adults, 10 euro for residents of Mechelen. There are concessions for children, young adults, the disabled and the over 65s. The museum is on the Sint-Janstraat 2a (enter through the garden) in Mechelen